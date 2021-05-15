7 injured in overnight shootings across Chicago

(NEXSTAR) – Walt Disney World is celebrating Armed Forces Day by highlighting the achievements of a very special veteran — and no, it wasn’t a character who fought in one of the “Star Wars.”

In honor of the May 15 observance, Disney Parks is sharing a tribute to U.S. Navy veteran Alex Stromski, who not only enlisted during WWII at the age of 17, but also earned the rank of Lieutenant Commander during his decades-long career. Following his retirement in 1967, Stromski became an annual pass-holder at Disney World, and eventually applied for a job at the park more than 45 years later