7 injured in overnight shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO — At least seven people were injured in numerous shootings across Chicago from Friday night to Saturday morning, according to police.
- A 29-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood Friday night, according to police. Police said the man was standing outside just after 10:50 p.m. in the 7300 block of North Paulina Street when he noticed a grey Acura sedan circle the block several times. After the fourth time, a perpetrator inside the car opened fire and fled the scene. The man sustained a gunshot wound to the foot and was transported to St. Francis Hospital in good condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 24-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood Friday night, according to police. Police said the man was walking outside in the 800 block of East 89th Place just after 10:25 p.m. when he heard several shots and felt pain. The man was listed in stable condition after being struck to the groin and was transported to a local hospital. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A Rogers Park shooting left an 18-year-old man injured early Saturday morning, according to police. Police said the man was walking outside in the 1500 block of West Jonquil Terrace just before 12:25 a.m. when an unknown occupant inside a grey SUV opened fire and fled the scene. The man was struck to the foot and was transported to St. Francis Hospital in good condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 55-year-old man was injured in a Humboldt Park shooting late Friday night, according to police. Police said the man was walking in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue just after 11:55 p.m. when an unknown man approached him and displayed a handgun. The victim attempted to run before the perpetrator opened fire. The man was struck once to the thigh and transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in stable condition. The shooting is under investigation and there is no one in custody.
- A 22-year-old man was injured in a Near West Side shooting late Friday night, according to police. Police said the man was traveling in his car in the 2500 block of West Polk Street at approximately 11:40 p.m. when he heard several shots and felt pain. The man was struck four times to the arm and self-transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A Roseland shooting left an 18-year-old man injured Saturday morning, according to police. Police said the man was at home with several friends in the 10900 block of South Wabash Avenue at approximately 1:30 a.m. when he sustained a gunshot wound to the neck. The man was listed in stable condition and was transported to University of Chicago Hospital. The shooting is under investigation.
- A shooting in Chicago’s New City neighborhood Saturday morning left an adult man injured, according to police. Police said a man estimated to be 30 to 40 years old self-transported to Jackson Park Hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to the right arm in the 5300 block of South Ashland Avenue at approximately 4:30 a.m. The victim refused to give his name or any other information. The shooting is under investigation.