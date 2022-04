CHICAGO — A 69-year-old man was shot to death in West Garfield Park late Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the man was in a residence in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue at approximately 5:45 p.m. when an unknown gunman fired shots at the man, striking him to the chest before fleeing the scene.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No further information is available and no one is in custody.