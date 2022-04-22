CHICAGO — A 68-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting in Albany Park Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the woman was walking in the 4500 block of North Central Park Avenue just before 12:55 p.m. when she was struck in the arm after hearing gunshots.

A vehicle traveling southbound on Central Park Avenue was struck by gunfire as well. Two occupants inside were not injured.

The woman was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where she is listed in stable condition.

No one is in custody and area detectives are currently investigating.