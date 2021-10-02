68-year-old man robbed, shot inside bathroom of South Side business

CHICAGO — A 68-year-old man was robbed and shot in the leg inside the bathroom of a South Side business Saturday morning, according to police.

Police said the man was in the bathroom of a business in the 0-100 block of East 87th Street just before 10:40 a.m. when an unknown man shot him in the leg before taking some of his belongings.

The perpetrator fled the scene and no one is in custody.

The 68-year-old man was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition and the shooting is under investigation by Area Two detectives.