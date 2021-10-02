68-year-old man robbed, shot inside bathroom of South Side business

Chicago Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO A 68-year-old man was robbed and shot in the leg inside the bathroom of a South Side business Saturday morning, according to police.

Police said the man was in the bathroom of a business in the 0-100 block of East 87th Street just before 10:40 a.m. when an unknown man shot him in the leg before taking some of his belongings.

The perpetrator fled the scene and no one is in custody.

The 68-year-old man was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition and the shooting is under investigation by Area Two detectives.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News