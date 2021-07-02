67-year-old man stabbed to death on CTA bus on South Side

CHICAGO A 67-year-old man was stabbed to death while on a CTA bus in the city’s Chatham neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the man was on a bus in the 8600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue at approximately 4:30 p.m. when he was involved in a verbal altercation with an unknown perpetrator.

The perpetrator then revealed a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest.

The 67-year-old man was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A suspect is currently being questioned and the incident is under investigation.

