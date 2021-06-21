67-year-old man killed in North Lawndale drive-by shooting

CHICAGO — A 67-year-old man was shot to death while driving following a verbal altercation with another driver in North Lawndale Monday morning, according to police.

Police said the man was driving in the 1600 block of South Kostner Avenue at approximately 9:45 a.m. when he had a verbal altercation with another driver who was driving in a grey sedan.

The perpetrator then pulled his vehicle next to the 67-year-old man’s and opened fire, causing him to crash his car. The perpetrator fled eastbound on 16th Street.

The man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The perpetrator is described as a Black man wearing glasses who had two children in the back seat, approximately two and three years old.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.