CHICAGO — A 67-year-old man is in critical condition following a shooting on the Southwest Side Tuesday morning.

At around 8:55 a.m. in the 2500 block of West 77th Street, police said the man was sitting inside a parked vehicle when two unknown suspects approached on foot and opened fire.

The shooting took place next to St. Rita of Cascia.

The man sustained gunshot wounds to the face and neck. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said the two suspects fled on foot by running northbound on 77th Street. No one is in custody.