CHICAGO — A 66-year-old woman was attacked at the Cermak-McCormick Place Green Line station Friday evening, according to police.

Police said the woman was on the platform at approximately 6:55 p.m. when she was punched and shoved by a man, sustaining head and arm injuries.

The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment where her condition is unknown.

The man fled the scene and no one is in custody as the incident is under investigation.