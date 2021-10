CHICAGO — A 66-year-old man was killed in a shooting in West Garfield Park.

Chicago police said the man was walking on the 4600 block of West Van Buren Street around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday when someone in a white van pulled up and fired shots.

The man was struck multiple times and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one has been taken into custody.

Area Four Detectives are investigating.