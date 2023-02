CHICAGO — A man has been charged following a stabbing on a CTA train early Saturday morning.

Jay Brown, 66, is facing a charge of aggravated battery after being arrested just before 5 a.m. near the 700 block of South Austin.

Moments earlier, police allege he stabbed a 47-year-old man while inside a Blue Line train.

The man was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

Brown is due in bond court on Monday.