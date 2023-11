CHICAGO — A 64-year-old man was shot to death early Wednesday morning in Pilsen.

At around 3:55 a.m., the man was sitting in his vehicle in the 1800 block of South Canalport when an unknown male approached.

The gunman shot the 64-year-old man approximately 14 times. The man was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.