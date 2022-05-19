CHICAGO — A 63-year-old man was shot in the face Thursday afternoon while in a vehicle at a gas station.

At around 3:30 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of West Garfield Avenue on the report of a person shot.

The shooting happened at a BP gas station.

Police said a man, 63, was inside of a vehicle when he was approached by a suspect who produced a gun and shot him in the face. The man was initially transported in good condition, police said. Chicago fire said the man is serious condition.

The man’s vehicle was at the scene when SkyCam9 was overhead as police continued to investigate.

The suspect is not in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.