CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating a double homicide on the city’s South Side.

According to police, officers responded to a call of a person shot on the 1800 block of West 54th Street around 2 a.m. Friday. Upon arrival, officers were met by a 63-year-old man who said he got into an altercation with the two victims, a 28-year-old man and 25-year-old woman, inside their residence.

Police said the woman and 63-year-old man both took out handguns, the man firing multiple shots.

The woman was shot multiple times, including in the head, and was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The 25-year-old man was shot in the right side of the chest and thigh and transported to the same hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

The 63-year-old man remained on scene and was transported to a police station for questioning, according to police.

Two handguns were recovered from the scene, police said. Police said both the man and woman were known to the 63-year-old man.

The shooting remains under investigation.