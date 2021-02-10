62-year-old man carjacked in Tri-Taylor: police

CHICAGO — A 62-year-old man was carjacked in the city’s Tri-Taylor neighborhood.

Chicago police said the man was sitting inside his parked Toyota Highlander around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 700 block of South Oakley Avenue when two men pulled up alongside his car.

Police said the two men got out, displayed handguns and approached the man and demanded he get out of his car. The 62-year-old complied. One of the offenders got into the Highlander and fled. The second offender got into the original car the two men came in and also left the scene.

No one was injured and no one has been taken into custody.

No further information was provided.