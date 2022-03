CHICAGO — A 61-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday evening in Grand Crossing.

At around 6:10 p.m., police responded to the 7500 block of South Ellis on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 61-year-old man was near the street when he was shot multiple times. The man was transported in critical condition to the University of Chicago, where he was pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.