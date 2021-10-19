6-year-old grazed by bullets in West Englewood

CHICAGO — A six-year-old girl was grazed by two bullets outside a West Englewood home, according to police.

The girl is expected to be OK.

Just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, in the 6600 block of S Seeley Ave, the six-year-old girl stood on the porch of a residence when gunfire erupted. Police said the occupant of a black Dodge Charger fired shots, grazing the girl.

Police did not report any additional injuries.

Paramedics transported the girl to Comer’s Children Hospital in good condition. Area One detectives continue to investigate.