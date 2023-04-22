CHICAGO — A 6-year-old girl and a 33-year-old man are hospitalized after they were shot while inside a home Saturday evening in Woodlawn, Chicago police said.

The girl and man were inside a home around 5 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Drexel Avenue when at least one person inside started shooting, according to information from Chicago police.

The girl was shot in the arm and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said. The man was shot in the back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in unknown condition.

No one has been arrested yet.

The incident is still under investigation.

If you or someone you know has information that can help lead police to an arrest or conviction in the investigation of this incident, anonymous tips can be filed online at cpdtip.com.