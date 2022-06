CHICAGO — A 6-year-old girl is in good condition after being grazed by a bullet on the city’s South Side Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the girl was in the backyard of a residence just after 3:50 p.m. in the 9100 block of South Paxton Avenue when she was grazed by a bullet to the thigh from an unknown gunman.

The girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition. The shooting is under investigation by Area Two detectives.