CHICAGO — A 6-year-old boy was shot in the head and is in critical condition following a drive-by shooting Sunday evening on the North Side. An adult male also sustained a gunshot wound to the left hand and shoulder, police said.

Just after 5 p.m., authorities learned of a shooting in the 7600 block of N. Paulina in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood.

The victims were traveling inside a vehicle when police say a black Hyundai drove alongside and someone from inside fired shots.

First responders rushed the 6-year-old boy to Lurie Children’s Hospital. The adult male arrived at St. Francis Hospital in good condition.

Police announced no arrest(s) in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.