CHICAGO — Two children were wounded Wednesday afternoon during a quadruple shooting on the South Side.

At around 5:45 p.m., police responded to the area of 68th and Paulina on the report of multiple people shot.

Police said an 6-year-old boy, an 11-year-old boy and two adults were injured in the shooting. All of the victims were transported in good condition.

The two adults who were wounded were a 24-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman. Police said the victims were traveling in a vehicle when they were shot.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.