ELGIN, Ill. — Six people were wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex in Elgin early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said officers responded to the 800 block of Congdon Avenue just before 2 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting.

Responding officers located five people that were wounded in the shooting who were all taken to local hospitals. Police later learned a sixth person was wounded and had self-transported to a local hospital.

Preliminary information suggests the shooting occurred at a gathering and is an isolated incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 847-289-2600 or text a tip to 847411 and include “ELGINPD” at the beginning of the text.