CHICAGO — At least 30 people were shot, including six teenagers, in separate shootings across Chicago this weekend.

The shootings occurred between 6 p.m. Friday and midnight Monday. Six of those shootings were fatal.

In one incident, police said a 13-year-old boy was breaking into a Kia in the 3700 block of South Langley Avenue around 2:35 p.m. Sunday when the owner — who owns a valid concealed carry license — caught him breaking into his vehicle.

The owner, a 26-year-old male, produced a handgun and shot the boy in the leg. The 13-year-old was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital. According to police, the 26-year-old was taken in for questioning.

Just before 5 p.m. Sunday, police said a 14-year-old girl was shot in the face while inside a residence in the 1200 block of West 81st Street. It is uncertain if the gunfire came from inside or outside of the residence.

According to police, the girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

In another incident, a 14-year-old boy was shot on the side and buttocks during a drive-by on the 2500 block of West 70th Street around 7:10 p.m. Sunday. The boy was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

In another incident involving a teen, police said a 17-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen around 7:45 p.m. Sunday on the 8400 block of South Parnell. He was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

So far, no one is in custody in any of these incidents.