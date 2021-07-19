At least 56 shot, 11 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings

CHICAGO — At least 56 people were shot, 11 fatally, in Chicago since Friday evening. Once again, children are among the injured.

Four teenage girls were struck by gunfire from an SUV Saturday night in Austin neighborhood. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

In Auburn Gresham, a man and an 8-year-old boy were shot and wounded early Sunday morning while riding in a car. They are expected to be OK.

In the most recent shootings, six people were shot overnight in separate incidents, with three people dying from their injuries.

A 49-year-old man was shot to death in a Greater Grand Crossing shooting Sunday night, according to police. Police said the man was speaking to someone in a parked black sedan in the 7700 block of South Normal Avenue just before 10:25 p.m. when an occupant in the car opened fire. The man was struck multiple times throughout the body and was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.

A 21-year-old man was seriously injured in a Chatham shooting Sunday night, according to police. Police said the man was in his car at a stop light in the 100 block of West 87th Street at approximately 4:30 p.m. when an occupant in another car pulled alongside and opened fire. The man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital with a gunshot wound in serious condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.

A 21-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting in Mount Greenwood Sunday night, according to police. Police said the man answered the door to an apartment in the 4000 block of West 115th Street at approximately 10:43 p.m. when an unknown perpetrator opened fire. The man shot was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital by a family member and was later transferred to Christ Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.

A 31-year-old man was shot to death in an Austin shooting Sunday night, according to police. Police said the man was standing on the sidewalk in the 900 block of North Lawler Avenue just after 10:10 p.m. when an unknown man approached on foot and opened fire. The man was struck multiple times to the face and body was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.

A 38-year-old man was shot to death in the city’s Near West Side neighborhood early Monday morning, according to police. Police said the man was standing on the sidewalk in the 100 block of North Morgan Street at approximately 1:03 a.m. when an occupant in a silver sedan opened fire. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.

A 38-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the Garfield Ridge community area early Monday morning, according to police. Police said the man was at a stop sign in the 4500 block of South La Crosse Avenue at approximately 2:28 a.m. when an occupant in a dark-colored sedan opened fire. The man was taken to Christ Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the back. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.

Chicago police Superintendent David Brown will provide an update on these shootings at a news conference Monday morning.

