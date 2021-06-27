6 shot, 1 critically, in South Shore drive-by shooting

CHICAGO – Six people were shot in the city’s South Shore neighborhood Sunday night, according to police.

Authorities said around 8:45 p.m., five men and one woman were standing outside in the 2000 block of E. 71st Street when a black SUV drove by and someone inside opened fire.

The woman was wounded and is listed in critical condition.

Police said two men, both 21, suffered gunshot wounds to the body. A 15-year-old and a 19-year-old were both struck in the leg, police added. A fifth male victim was shot in the buttocks.

The condition of all five male shooting victims has been stabilized.

The black SUV fled the scene after the shooting. No suspect information is available at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or leave an anonymous tip to police at cpdtip.com.