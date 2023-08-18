CHICAGO — At least six people were robbed at gunpoint at multiple locations on the city’s North Side.

The circumstances surrounding the armed robberies are similar with the victims describing the same weapon, vehicle and number of offenders involved — but police have not confirmed whether they are related.

The first incident happened around 11:35 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of West Grace Street. Police said a 63-year-old woman was walking when a white sedan approached and two offenders exited with rifles demanding her belongings.

The victim complied and was not injured. The offenders then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

A second incident occurred just six minutes later in the 3400 block of North Leavitt. According to police, a 42-year-old man was walking when a white sedan approached and two offenders exited with rifles and demanded his personal property. He complied and was not injured. The offenders entered the vehicle and fled the scene.

Minutes later, another armed robbery occurred in the 1700 block of West Berteau Avenue. A 61-year-old man was walking when a white sedan approached and two offenders, armed with rifles, exited and demanded his property. The man complied and was not injured.

A fourth incident happened around 11:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of West Roscoe. Police said a 43-year-old man and 32-year-old woman were standing on the sidewalk when a white sedan approached and one offender exited with a handgun and another exited with a rifle. The offenders demanded their belongings and the victims complied.

The man and woman were not injured and the offenders fled the area.

The latest incident happened around 2:45 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of West Zakin, not far from the other locations. Police said a 67-year-old man was walking when a white sedan approached him and two offenders exited the vehicle. The offenders implied they had a weapon and demanded the man’s property, in which he complied.

The man was not injured and the offenders entered the vehicle and fled the scene. According to police, the offenders were spotted moments later near a white sedan by officers and the victim’s property was found.

Police said two offenders were placed into custody. Authorities have not confirmed if the offenders are the same wanted for the other overnight robberies.

The investigation is ongoing.