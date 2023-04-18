CHICAGO — A 6-month-old boy has died after a crash involving a stolen vehicle on the city’s West Side.

Police said the crash happened around 5 p.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of West Washington. A stolen Hyundai was traveling westbound on Washington when it struck a pickup truck.

According to police, there were multiple hospitalizations in this crash — including a 6-month-old boy who died from his injuries. The medical examiner has identified the baby as Cristian Uvidia.

Two offenders from the Hyundai were taken into custody, police said. Charges are pending.

Area detectives are investigating the fatal crash.