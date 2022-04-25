CHICAGO — At least 41 people were shot this weekend in Chicago, with six individuals succumbing to their injuries.

Police are investigating the latest shooting of the weekend in Edgewater, where two people were injured during an altercation late Sunday night.

Officials said three people were involved in an altercation in the 6000 block of North Winthrop Avenue shortly after 10:50 p.m. when one of the people unveiled a firearm and fired shots towards the other two people.

A 45-year-old man was struck to the chest and taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition. A 34-year-old man was struck to the right leg and taken to St. Francis Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody in connection to this incident.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports Chicago has seen a 15 percent drop in shootings in 2022, with a 10 percent decrease in homicides.

From January 1 to April 17, there have been 622 separate shootings in Chicago with 157 people having died from their injuries.