6 injured in East Garfield Park shooting

CHICAGO — Six people were shot in East Garfield Park early Sunday morning, leaving one person in critical condition, according to police.

Police said the group of individuals were standing outside in the 800 block of South Albany Avenue at approximately 2:52 a.m. when they were shot at by an unknown man inside a black SUV.

A 33-year-old woman was struck to the shoulder and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

A 28-year-old man was struck to the left and right thigh and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition.

A 30-year-old woman was grazed to the arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 38-year-old man was struck twice to the ankle and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition.

A 37-year-old man was struck to the body and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition.

A 27-year-old woman was struck to the pelvis and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Four detectives.