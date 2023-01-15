CHICAGO — Chicago police issued a business alert after six businesses were burglarized early Thursday morning on the northwest side.

Police said all of the burglaries happened on the city’s Northwest Side in CPD’s 16th district.

In each case, a group of people smashed through front glass doors and took money from cash registers and or offices, police said in the business alert issued Sunday.

The following burglaries were reported.

2:28 a.m. in the 6000 block of North Northwest Highway

4 burglaries were reported at 3:08 a.m. in the 5300 block of North Cumberland Avenue

4:54 a.m. in the 7200 block of West Devon Avenue

Chicago police said the people responsible were wearing dark clothes, masks and gloves.

They were driving a black Jeep Cherokee and gray Honda Accord, police said.

Police said people should ensure existing surveillance cameras are functional.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.