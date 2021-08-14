59-year-old man shot to death in Humboldt Park

Chicago Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — A 59-year-old man was shot and killed while driving in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the man was driving in the 1200 block of North Pulaski Road at approximately 12:40 p.m. when an unknown perpetrator from another vehicle opened fire.

Read more Chicago news headlines here.

The man was struck to the upper back and right arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting is under investigation and there is no one in custody.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News