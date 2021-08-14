59-year-old man shot to death in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO — A 59-year-old man was shot and killed while driving in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the man was driving in the 1200 block of North Pulaski Road at approximately 12:40 p.m. when an unknown perpetrator from another vehicle opened fire.

The man was struck to the upper back and right arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting is under investigation and there is no one in custody.