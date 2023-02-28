CHICAGO — A woman’s death Monday evening in a residence on the South Side is being investigated as a homicide.

At around 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 7200 block of South Jeffery Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they discovered an unresponsive 58-year-old woman with head injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A homicide investigation has been opened and additional details are not available at this time.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.