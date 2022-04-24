CHICAGO — A 57-year-old man was shot to death on the city’s West Side early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the man was in a verbal altercation with an unknown man shortly after 4:40 a.m. in the 400 block of South Pulaski Road when the perpetrator revealed a handgun and fired several shots, striking the 57-year-old man multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The perpetrator entered a vehicle nearby and fled the scene. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Four detectives.