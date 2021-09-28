57-year-old delivery driver fatally shot on Near West Side

CHICAGO — A 57-year-old food delivery driver was shot and killed on the Near West Side, and now police are investing whether it was a robbery or carjacking.

The delivery driver was inside his vehicle around 8:30 p.m. Monday evening on the 1300 block of West Grenshaw Street when a man approached the car and fired shots.

The 57-year-old was shot in the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner has identified the man as Qiaoming Shao.

Police are searching for the gunman. Area Three detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information can contact Chicago police.