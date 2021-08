CHICAGO — A 56-year-old woman is in stable condition after being shot while sitting on a porch on the city’s Far South Side, according to police.

Police said the woman was sitting on the front porch of a residence in the 11500 block of South Prairie Avenue just after 7:55 p.m. when she sustained a gunshot wound to the neck by an unknown perpetrator who had opened fire.

The woman was taken to Christ Hospital in stable condition. The shooting is under investigation and there is no one in custody.