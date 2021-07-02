55-year-old woman critically injured in shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO —A 55-year-old woman is in critical condition following a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway Friday night, according to fire officials.

Chicago fire officials said a 55-year-old woman was shot near 49th Street in the southbound local lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway at approximately 7 p.m., leaving her in critical condition.

The shots were fired from an unknown vehicle also traveling at that location, and no one is in custody.

All local lanes of I-94 southbound have been closed at 26th Street with traffic being diverted to the express lanes.