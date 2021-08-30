55-year-old man shot to death inside South Shore home

CHICAGO — A 55-year-old man was shot to death inside a South Shore home early Monday morning, according to police.

Police said the man responded to loud knocking at his door in the 7700 block of South South Shore Drive at approximately 1:50 a.m. when a perpetrator forced his way into the home with a gun.

The man and perpetrator engaged in a verbal altercation before the man was shot several times in torso before fleeing the scene.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.

