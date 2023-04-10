CHICAGO — A man died following a hit-and-run Saturday night in Austin.

Just before 9:50 p.m., police responded to 5100 block of West Jackson Street on the report of a hit-and-run.

A 55-year-old man was walking northbound on Laramie in the crosswalk when a gray Jaguar sedan made a turn eastbound and struck the man.

The man suffered major head trauma and was pronounced dead at Mt. Sinai.

The sedan did not stop and continued eastbound on Jackson.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.