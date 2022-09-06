CHICAGO — At least 55 people were shot, 11 fatally in shootings across Chicago over the holiday weekend.

The shootings happened between 5 p.m. Friday and midnight Tuesday.

In one of the latest incidents, a man was killed and another injured while sitting in a vehicle around 7:40 p.m. Monday in the 3700 block of South Paulina Street in McKinley Park.

Chicago police tweeted a photo of the gun they say was recovered on the scene of the shooting. Police said three people were arrested in the case.

In another shooting, a 40-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle in the 7500 block of South Paxton around 12:44 a.m. Monday, when he heard shots and felt pain. The man was struck in the left eye and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. No one is in custody. Area 2 Detectives are investigating.

In a news conference Tuesday morning, CPD Supt. David Brown said shootings are down 19% citywide and homicides are down 15% from this time last year.

According to police data, nearly 70 people were shot and six people were killed last Labor Day weekend.