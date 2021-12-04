54-year-old woman shot to death in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO — A 54-year-old woman was shot to death in the city’s Chicago Lawn neighborhood late Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the woman was on a porch in the 6500 block of South Claremont Avenue at approximately 5:15 p.m. when a vehicle drove by and unknown occupants exited the vehicle and opened fire, striking the woman to the leg and abdomen.

The woman was taken to Christ Medical Center in critical condition where she was later pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area One detectives.