54-year-old man shot to death on South Side

CHICAGO — A 54-year-old man was killed in a shooting on Chicago’s South Side early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the man was standing outside in the 6700 block of South Jeffery Avenue when he was shot by an unknown perpetrator.

The man sustained nine gunshot wounds to the back and was transported to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A witness from the scene stated the perpetrator fired shots from a grey Chrysler sedan and fled the scene northbound.

There is no one in custody and the incident is under investigation.