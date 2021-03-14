54-year-old man shot to death in domestic incident on South Side

CHICAGO — A 54-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in a domestic incident in the city’s Avalon Park neighborhood, according to police.

Police said the man was shot several times during a physical altercation with a 53-year-old woman in a second floor apartment in the 7900 block of South Kimbark Avenue just after 1:05 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and a weapon was recovered. The woman was taken into custody and the incident remains under investigation.

Police said the incident is domestic-related based on prior background information.