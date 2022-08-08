CHICAGO — A man was shot twice early Monday morning after observing a suspect underneath his vehicle attempting to commit a theft.

Just after 6 a.m., police responded to the 7200 block of North Oakley on the report of a shooting.

Police believe the victim, a 54-year-old man, was outside when he noticed a male suspect underneath his vehicle attempting to commit a theft.

The man approached the suspect, who was with others, and the victim was shot twice in the body.

He was transported to St. Francis in fair condition. No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.