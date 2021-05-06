52-year-old shot 3 times while inside vehicle in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO – Chicago police are looking for the persons responsible for shooting a 52-year-old man while he sat inside his vehicle Thursday morning.

Police say the incident occurred on W. Congress Parkway and S. Karlov in the city’s West Garfield Park neighborhood just before 7 a.m. According to police, the suspects were in a maroon 4-door sedan and opened fire on the shooting victim’s vehicle at least 11 times.

The 52-year-old driver was struck three times. He then crashed into a nearby pole.

SkyCam 9 was over the scene.

Authorities say the man was transported by ambulance to the hospital in serious condition.

It is unknown if the offenders knew the victim.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip with CPD by clicking here.

