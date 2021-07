CHICAGO — A 52-year-old man was shot on the North Side, according to police.

The man was driving on the 5500 block of North Kimball Avenue around 5 a.m. Friday when a grey sedan with tinted windows, possibly a Mercedes, approached his car. Police said someone inside opened fire.

The man was shot in the back and taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston where he was stabilized.

No one has been taken into custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.