CHICAGO — A man was seriously wounded during a shooting in Logan Square on Wednesday.

Officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of North Kimball at around 4:30 p.m. on the report of a person shot.

Police discovered a 52-year-old man at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was transported in serious condition.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.