CHICAGO — A 52-year-old man is injured following a shooting Sunday morning in Chicago’s South Lawndale neighborhood, according to police.

Police said the man was entering a vehicle in the 2300 block of South Washtenaw Avenue just after 7:25 a.m. when an unknown perpetrator in a car opened fire towards the victim.

The man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was reported to be in fair condition. No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation.