CHICAGO — A $50,000 reward is being offered following the armed robbery of a United States Postal Service mail carrier last month.

At around 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 19, a man robbed a USPS carrier at gunpoint in the 5900 block of South Kolin.

USPS describes the suspect as a Hispanic male wearing a black face mask, black jacket, dark pants and was riding a bicycle. Authorities said he fled northbound on Kolin while on the bicycle.

Up to a $50,000 reward is being offered leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Anyone with information can call 877-876-2455 and mention case number 3866869.