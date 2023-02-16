CHICAGO — The United States Postal Service is offering a $50,000 reward after an armed robbery and attempted armed robbery of two letter carriers on the West Side.

The first incident happened on Jan. 17 at around 1 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Sayre.

The second incident happened in the 1700 block of North New England Avenue on Jan. 31.

The man fled in a small white SUV with a Florida license plate, USPS said.

He is described as a Black male, approximately 5’10”-6′, 160-180 lbs., wearing thick black eyeglasses, a dark puffy jacket, grey hooded sweatshirt, black slippers and black and red pajama pants.

The man is considered to be armed and dangerous. A $50,000 reward is being offered.

Anyone with information can contact USPS at 877-876-2455.