50-year-old man shot through window while inside residence on South Side

CHICAGO — A 50-year-old man is injured after being shot through a window while inside a residence in Chicago’s South Deering neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the man heard gunshots and was struck through the window in the chest and neck while inside a residence in the 2400 block of East 105th Street just before 3 p.m.

The man was transported to University of Chicago Hospital where his condition is currently unknown.

No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation.