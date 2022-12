CHICAGO — A man died after he was shot Tuesday evening inside Marquette Park.

Just before 7 p.m., police responded to the 2900 block of Redfield Drive, inside the park, on the report of shots fired.

A 50-year-old man was shot in the head while seated in a parked car. Police said shots were fired from a “nearby disturbance.”

The man was pronounced dead at Christ Hospital.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.